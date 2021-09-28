Australia's New South Wales reports rise in local COVID-19 cases to 863
Australia's New South Wales state reported on Tuesday 863 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 787 a day earlier, as first-dose vaccination levels in the state's adult population neared 86%.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, taking the total number of fatalities in the latest Delta outbreak to 316.
