PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 09:08 IST
Maha: 196 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths
With the addition of 196 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,58,503, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,399, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,799, while the death toll stands at 3,275, another official said.

