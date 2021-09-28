Meerut logs 28 new dengue cases
Meerut on Monday reported 28 new cases of dengue, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.
"Today (Monday), 28 new cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut. With this, active cases rise to 156. There are 70 patients who are hospitalised while 86 are receiving treatment at home," Mohan said. The Chief Medical Officer of Meerut also informed that the district administration has arranged 10 beds for dengue cases in each Community Health Centre (CHC).
Several other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been reporting dengue cases in the past weeks. (ANI)
