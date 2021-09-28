Left Menu

Meerut logs 28 new dengue cases

Meerut on Monday reported 28 new cases of dengue, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2021 10:18 IST
Meerut Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meerut on Monday reported 28 new cases of dengue, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan. There are 156 active cases of dengue in the district.

"Today (Monday), 28 new cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut. With this, active cases rise to 156. There are 70 patients who are hospitalised while 86 are receiving treatment at home," Mohan said. The Chief Medical Officer of Meerut also informed that the district administration has arranged 10 beds for dengue cases in each Community Health Centre (CHC).

Several other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been reporting dengue cases in the past weeks. (ANI)

