YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy files nomination papers from Pulivendula for Andhra Pradesh polls

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP chief, filed nomination for Pulivendula Assembly seat, accompanied by Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate Y S Avinash Reddy. Local YSRCP leaders had earlier filed nomination papers on his behalf. Elections for the Assembly will be held on May 13.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-04-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 12:52 IST
YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination for Pulivendula Assembly seat.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by the party candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat Y S Avinash Reddy and others.

''Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendula Returning Officer,'' said a press release.

Earlier on Monday, local YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the ruling party chief.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

