France's Sanofi announces positive update for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate

French healthcare company Sanofi announced on Tuesday positive Phase I/II study interim results for its first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Sanofi said initial data from these results showed neutralizing antibody seroconversion in 91%-100% of study participants, two weeks after a second injection, across all three dosages tested. "These results will clearly help inform the path forward for our mRNA development programs," said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of research and development at Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi added that these results showed the potential behind the Translate Bio company recently acquired by Sanofi. Sanofi is under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and is also eager to overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)