Left Menu

Pfizer seeks FDA clearance for COVID-19 vaccine in younger children

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:20 IST
Pfizer seeks FDA clearance for COVID-19 vaccine in younger children

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Tuesday asked U.S. health regulators to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged 5 to 11.

The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021