Pfizer seeks FDA clearance for COVID-19 vaccine in younger children

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Tuesday asked U.S. health regulators to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged 5 to 11.

The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

