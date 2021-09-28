Left Menu

Baby girl from Mauritius undergoes heart surgery at Navi Mumbai hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:58 IST
A 15-day-old girl from Mauritius successfully underwent a complex heart procedure at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai, doctors said on Tuesday.

The girl had `cyanosis' (bluish or greyish colour of the skin, nails, lips or around the eyes) and suffered from valvular pulmonary atresia, a defect where the valve that controls blood flow from the heart to the lungs doesn't open, said a release from Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

She was brought to Mumbai last month and operated upon and the surgery was successful, it added.

According to the hospital, it has treated at least 60 children from Mauritius in the last 16 months.

