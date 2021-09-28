Left Menu

Singapore reports 2,236 COVID-19 cases, its highest ever single-day rise

Singapore's health ministry reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

From this week, Singapore tightened some COVID-19 curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

