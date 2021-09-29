Left Menu

Haryana adds 64 fatalities to COVID-19 toll after ‘death audit’

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 00:15 IST
Representative image
Haryana reported no fresh COVID-19 related death on Tuesday even as 64 fatalities were added to the state health department's daily bulletin after a "death audit" by a committee.

Till Monday, the COVID-19 related deaths were 9,810, according to the health department's bulletin.

However, the bulletin issued on Tuesday showed the cumulative death toll in the state at 9,874.

The outcome of 64 cases has been declared as "COVID-19 death" out of the total under investigation positive cases by the State Death Audit Committee, as per the bulletin.

Earlier on September 13, 121 fatalities had been added to the health department's daily bulletin after a death audit by the committee.

On Tuesday, the state reported 22 fresh cases, pushing its tally to 7,70,847.

Of the fresh cases, eight were recorded from Gurgaon district.

The total active cases in the state are 104, while the overall recoveries were 7,60,696.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

