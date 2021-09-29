Left Menu

Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday delayed its return-to-office plans for the second time this month, saying it will now start bringing back employees in January next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 03:37 IST
Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday delayed its return-to-office plans for the second time this month, saying it will now start bringing back employees in January next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10.

They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year. Earlier this month, Wells Fargo pushed bringing employees back to Nov. 1, after having delayed it earlier due to increased risk from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The bank will offer eligible employees up to an additional four hours of paid time away to get the COVID-19 booster shot, according to the memo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021