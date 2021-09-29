Left Menu

New Zealand reports a jump in new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 29-09-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 05:44 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in the biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,230.

The new cases were much higher than just eight reported on Tuesday.

