New Zealand reports a jump in new coronavirus cases

New Zealand reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in the biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,230.

The new cases were much higher than just eight reported on Tuesday.

