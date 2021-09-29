Durga Puja committee theme 'Durga - The Destroyer of Corona'

With memories of the pandemic still fresh in public memory, a Durga Puja committee here has themed its celebrations as 'Durga – The Destroyer of Corona'.

The puja by Young Boys Club is located near Tara Chand Dutta Street in central Kolkata and is a big draw with the residents, for its theme-based pandals every year.

Rakesh Singh, a chief organizer said, "During the pandemic, everyone is hoping and waiting for Goddess Durga to eradicate Corona demon. We thought Maa Durga could be our savior and we are praying that she destroys coronavirus forever. We have faced serious problems due to COVID-19. The virus is still there. Therefore, this year we have chosen the theme.'' ''The theme also salutes the Covid warriors, which include doctors, cops, medical staff, cleaning staff, public transport drivers, and conductors. Just like every single person we also pray that Ma Durga eradicates the deadly virus and hope that this idol gets recognition across the state," he said.

The deity will be seen in a new avatar - that of the vanquisher of coronavirus as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. It is the 'Corona Ka Vadh' karne wali Durga Maa that will dominate the theme this year, Vikrant Singh, the president added.

Claymodeller Indrajit Paul at Kumartuli is sculpting three idols where the mahisasura demon is depicted as delta variant.

His idols will be adorning the pandals at Kasba Rabindrapally Sarbojonin, Shibtala Amtala Durga Puja Committee, and another puja pandal in Batanagar, South 24 Parganas.

''As reports of the delta variant of coronavirus have poured in from other parts of the world, I have modeled my demon as the deltasur seeing the images of spike covid variant on the net,'' Paul said.

''We all hope that the Goddess will vanquish the delta variant and we will live in a Corona-free world,'' a spokesman of Kasba Rabindra Pally said.

