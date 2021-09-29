Left Menu

Hospital launches cardiac support group

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:04 IST
Hospital launches cardiac support group
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital here has launched a “first-of-its-kind” patient engagement forum in the form of a cardiac support group.

This support group will help provide information and create a network for those in need of cardiac treatment, besides raising awareness on how to maintain a healthy heart, the AMRI Hospitals-Bhubaneswar said in a release.

The cardiac group, which was launched on Wednesday on the World Heart Day, has been being set up under the guidance of AMRI Hospitals, the release stated.

“Many people feel that heart diseases affect only those over 50, but the truth is they can strike anybody, any time, from childhood to the early twenties,” cardiology director J K Padhi said.

“It is recommended to get your cholesterol checked every five years, starting at the age of 20,” Padhi said.

Doctor Mahesh Prasad Agrawala said heart health assumed even more significance during the Covid pandemic as there was a rising trend of sudden cardiac arrests.

“Even people below the age of 40 are affected. Faulty lifestyle, unhealthy diet, heavy smoking or a history of cardiac complaints are responsible for contributing towards rising heart troubles in younger people,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021