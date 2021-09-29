Hospital launches cardiac support group

A private hospital here has launched a “first-of-its-kind” patient engagement forum in the form of a cardiac support group.

This support group will help provide information and create a network for those in need of cardiac treatment, besides raising awareness on how to maintain a healthy heart, the AMRI Hospitals-Bhubaneswar said in a release.

The cardiac group, which was launched on Wednesday on the World Heart Day, has been being set up under the guidance of AMRI Hospitals, the release stated.

“Many people feel that heart diseases affect only those over 50, but the truth is they can strike anybody, any time, from childhood to the early twenties,” cardiology director J K Padhi said.

“It is recommended to get your cholesterol checked every five years, starting at the age of 20,” Padhi said.

Doctor Mahesh Prasad Agrawala said heart health assumed even more significance during the Covid pandemic as there was a rising trend of sudden cardiac arrests.

“Even people below the age of 40 are affected. Faulty lifestyle, unhealthy diet, heavy smoking or a history of cardiac complaints are responsible for contributing towards rising heart troubles in younger people,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)