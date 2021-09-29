Left Menu

China completes inoculating 1.05 bln people with full COVID-19 vaccine doses

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:41 IST
China has completed giving 1.05 billion people the full COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sept 28, Mi Feng, a spokesperson at China's National Health Commission (NHC), said on Wednesday.

A total of 2.206 billion doses have been given as of Sept. 28, the NHC data showed.

