China completes inoculating 1.05 bln people with full COVID-19 vaccine doses

China has completed giving 1.05 billion people the full COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sept 28, Mi Feng, a spokesperson at China's National Health Commission (NHC), said on Wednesday.

A total of 2.206 billion doses have been given as of Sept. 28, the NHC data showed.

