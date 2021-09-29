Left Menu

Poland's new COVID cases to surpass 1000 for the first time since May

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Poland surpassed 1,000 for the first time since late May on Wednesday, the health minister told Radio Plus, as a fourth wave of the pandemic gathers pace amid low vaccination rates. The minister said the number of cases, due to be reported at 0830 GMT, was likely to surpass 1,200.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Poland surpassed 1,000 for the first time since late May on Wednesday, the health minister told Radio Plus, as a fourth wave of the pandemic gathers pace amid low vaccination rates. "We said that by the end of September we would reach this average level of about 1,000 infections (daily), so for the time being this fourth wave is developing in line with our predictions," minister Adam Niedzielski said.

"These figures do not yet represent the level of risk to public health and health system capacity that would mandate drastic decisions," he added. The minister said the number of cases, due to be reported at 0830 GMT, was likely to surpass 1,200.

