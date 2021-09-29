PAHO says in advanced talks to buy more COVID vaccines
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to buy additional COVID vaccines for its member states, to complement bilateral deals, donations, and doses they are receiving via the COVAX mechanism.
PAHO has reached an agreement with Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac, and is expecting to sign new accords soon to buy vaccines with emergency use listing approval from other suppliers for 2021 and 2022, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.
