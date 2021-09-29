Mumbai records 527 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Left Menu

Mumbai city on Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.The daily rise in infections exceeded 500 after falling below 400 during the last two days. On Tuesday, the city had reported 394 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:20 IST
The daily rise in infections exceeded 500 after falling below 400 during the last two days. On Tuesday, the city had reported 394 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,42,538, and death toll reached 16,103, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data update on Wednesday.

With 405 patients discharged from hospitals, the tally of recoveries in the city rose to 7,19,218.

There are 4,724 active patients in the city now.

The BMC tested 36,887 samples on Wednesday, taking the total of coronavirus tests carried out so far to 1,03,13,389.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while there is not a single containment zone in the city. The civic body has currently sealed 51 buildings after five or more cases were found on their premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

