Thirty students of Mumbai medical college test positive for coronavirus infection

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:24 IST
As many as 30 students of the medical college attached to civic-run KEM Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

One of them had mild symptoms and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Others were asymptomatic and have been only quarantined, he added.

These were students of the first and second year MBBS course and 28 of them had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

All the infected students stayed in the hostel located inside the hospital complex in Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.

