Left Menu

Delhi reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 47 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:28 IST
Delhi reports 47 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 47 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. For a second consecutive day, no new death was recorded in the city. The death toll remained at 25,085.

According to the health bulletin issued by Delhi Government, the cumulative caseload has reached 1,438,868 including 400 active cases. The cumulative positive rate stands at 5.2 per cent. The Covid recovery rate mounted to 98.23 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

With 39 more recoveries, the total recoveries have gone up to 1,413,381. A total of 72,386 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of these, 50,425 were RT-PCR tests and 21,961 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,77,68,859 tests have been done so far.

There are a total of 97 containment zones in Delhi. As per the health bulletin, 1,52,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,77,10,493 cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi including 1,19,93,688 who received the first dose and 57,16,805 who have been vaccinated with the second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021