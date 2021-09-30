Awareness campaign to achieve goal of 'no heart attack' in JK by 2025

Noted cardiologist Upendra Kaul on Thursday said his Gauri Heart Foundation has started a programme in Jammu and Kashmir to create awareness among people about heart ailments to achieve the goal of 'no heart attack' in the union territory by 2025.

''We want to reach out to every district and every corner of Jammu and Kashmir to make people aware about heart attack and how to avoid it,'' Dr Kaul said.

The cardiologist said telemedicine will play an important role in making digital healthcare a reality and that his centre is taking steps in that direction.

He said his foundation has installed a machine in Machil, a remote area of Kupwara district, for on-the-spot tests such as ECG and a medicine dispenser. Two ambulances have been kept on standby to evacuate if anyone needs more medical care, he said. Dr Kaul said the Army has agreed to airlift such patients during the winter as the area remains cut off due to heavy snowfall.

He said a similar machine will be installed at Jagti camp in Jammu.

While the service in Machil will start from October 15, the Jagti camp centre will be made functional in November.

He said cost of these medical facilities has been borne by India Oil Corporation under its corporate social responsibility.

Dr Kaul said preventive checkups and change in lifestyle can make a huge difference in avoiding heart attack.

''Regular monitoring of cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension coupled with healthy diet and regular exercise can push back the heart attack by decades,'' he said.

