Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,725 new cases

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, against 39 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,725 from 3,908. Italy has registered 131,826 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.74 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,473 on Sunday, from 2,455 a day earlier. There were 18 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 20 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 341 from a previous 338.

Some 403,715 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 491,574, the health ministry said.

