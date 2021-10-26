Left Menu

Switzerland recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 65s, but not general population

Switzerland said on Tuesday it was recommending COVID-19 booster shots for people over 65 but not for the general population. The vaccinations would start from mid-November and should be done at least six months after the patients received their second dose, Switzerland's health ministry and vaccination commission (EKIF) said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:10 IST
Switzerland recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 65s, but not general population
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland said on Tuesday it was recommending COVID-19 booster shots for people over 65 but not for the general population.

The vaccinations would start from mid-November and should be done at least six months after the patients received their second dose, Switzerland's health ministry and vaccination commission (EKIF) said in a statement. The recommendation is based on the Swiss medicine regulator's decision to approve booster vaccinations with mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/Biotech and Moderna for high-risk patients, the ministry and EKIF said.

For the general population, it is currently not possible and not recommended to get a third vaccination dose based on currently available data, authorities said. They added Switzerland had enough vaccines to offer shots to all patients eligible for booster vaccinations and to all those who have not yet been vaccinated over 2021-2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021