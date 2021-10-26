Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, seven more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 31,747, a health official said.

Dimapur district reported the highest of 14 cases followed by Kohima (4) and Wokha (3), the official said.

Thirty-nine more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 29,807, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.88 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 225 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,034 patients have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 681 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,92,218 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 11,81,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,07,264 persons till Monday.

