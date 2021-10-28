Left Menu

Ukraine reports record daily high of 26,071 new coronavirus cases - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine registered a record daily high of 26,071 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 23,785 on Oct. 22, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry data also showed 576 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Ukraine's pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.85 million, with 66,204 deaths.

