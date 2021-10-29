Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases passes 3 mln

Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic passed 3 million on Friday, health ministry data showed, as the fourth wave of infections gathers pace.

Poland reported 9,387 new cases, the highest so far in the fourth wave, and 102 deaths on Friday. In total, the country of around 38 million has reported 3,008,294 cases and COVID-related 76,875 deaths.

