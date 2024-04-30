Left Menu

Prisoner allegedly commits suicide in Etah jail

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:28 IST
A convicted prisoner allegedly committed suicide in the district jail in Kotwali Nagar police station area here, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

A prisoner named Sajid (30) of Hindu Nagar on Monday took his life by hanging himself from a fan with a towel, Jail Superintendent Amit Chaudhary said. Upon receiving the news of Sajid's death, his family members crowded the main gate of the jail and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. They have accused the jail administration of murder. The family members of the deceased claimed that Sajid, who was serving his sentence in the jail for almost three years, died at around 7 am but the jail administration informed them at 10 pm. One of the family members also said that Sajid could not have committed suicide. He looked happy when I met him two days ago in the jail, the family member said. Jail Superintendent Chaudhary said the incident will be investigated at the jail administration level and a letter for a magisterial inquiry has already been written.

''If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them. The body has been sent for postmortem,'' Chaudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

