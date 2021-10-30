Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 16 more people recuperated from the disease and nine new infections were reported, a health department official said on Saturday. The new cases raised the tally in the state to 55,143, while 54,755 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients improved marginally to 99.30 per cent from 99.28 per cent on the previous day, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 108 active cases. Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 25, followed by West Kameng (18), East Siang (16) and Lower Dibang Valley (15).

Over 11.84 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19, including 616 on Friday, the SSO said. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 13,09,579 people have been inoculated so far.

