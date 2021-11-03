Left Menu

South Africa continues to record low COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:49 IST
South Africa continues to record low COVID-19 cases
Despite movements throughout the country during the political party campaigns for the Local Government Elections, South Africa continues to record low COVID-19 infections.

South Africa has recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 391.

The 7-day average is 1.3%. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng province (22%) followed by Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at 17% each.

According to the Department of Health, the increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

The department said a further 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 197 to date.

Mpumalanga accounted for 12%, Western Cape accounted for 11%, Eastern Cape accounted for 8%, North West accounted for 7%, Northern Cape accounted for 5% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of the new cases.

18 578 882 tests were conducted in both the public and private sectors.

People are still advised to follow the COVID-19 preventative measures which include:

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19;

Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose;

Opting to gather in ventilated spaces;

Avoid unnecessary gatherings;

Keeping a social distance of one meter or more; and

Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

