With one more Zika virus case, local admin steps up preventive measures in Lucknow
One more person tested positive for Zika virus in Lucknow, taking the tally of those affected to three as of Saturday, the District Collector said.
- Country:
- India
One more person tested positive for Zika virus in Lucknow, taking the tally of those affected to three as of Saturday, the District Collector said. With this new case, the local administration has stepped up the preventive measures in the district as it has put up containment zones and sanitisation is also being carried out to control the spread of vector-borne disease.
Two locations in Hussainganj area and one in Aliganj have been marked as containment zones in the district. The administration has formed Zika-dedicated wards in eight government hospitals.
The District Collector assured that there are a sufficient number of medicines and doctors available in the hospitals and appealed to people to use mosquito nets. The administration has issued helpline number of Integrated COVID Command Centre 0522-4523000 and formed 500 teams of surveillance to combat the spread of Zika virus in the city. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aliganj
- Zika
- District Collector
- Hussainganj
- The District Collector
ALSO READ
Take pro-active steps to control spread of Zika virus cases: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials
Ten cases of Zika virus confirmed in Kanpur
2 IAF officials test positive for Zika virus in Kanpur
Kanpur reports 25 more cases of Zika virus, tally reaches 36
UP: 10 cases of Zika virus reported in Kanpur so far