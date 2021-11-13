Left Menu

With one more Zika virus case, local admin steps up preventive measures in Lucknow

One more person tested positive for Zika virus in Lucknow, taking the tally of those affected to three as of Saturday, the District Collector said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:41 IST
With one more Zika virus case, local admin steps up preventive measures in Lucknow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One more person tested positive for Zika virus in Lucknow, taking the tally of those affected to three as of Saturday, the District Collector said. With this new case, the local administration has stepped up the preventive measures in the district as it has put up containment zones and sanitisation is also being carried out to control the spread of vector-borne disease.

Two locations in Hussainganj area and one in Aliganj have been marked as containment zones in the district. The administration has formed Zika-dedicated wards in eight government hospitals.

The District Collector assured that there are a sufficient number of medicines and doctors available in the hospitals and appealed to people to use mosquito nets. The administration has issued helpline number of Integrated COVID Command Centre 0522-4523000 and formed 500 teams of surveillance to combat the spread of Zika virus in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021