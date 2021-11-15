Left Menu

Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 5,144 new cases

Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,144 from 7,569. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 475 from a previous 458. Some 248,825 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 445,593, the health ministry said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,144 from 7,569. Italy has registered 132,819 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.87 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,808 on Monday, up from 3,647 a day earlier. There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 29 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 475 from a previous 458.

Some 248,825 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 445,593, the health ministry said.

