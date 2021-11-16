Ukraine reports record 838 daily coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine registered a record 838 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous high of 833 deaths was on Nov. 9.

The ministry's data showed 16,308 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 3.24 million coronavirus cases and 77,985 deaths.

