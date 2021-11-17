Delhi reports 44 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Delhi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload in the national capital to 346, the state health bulletin informed on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, the national capital has also reported 55 new recoveries, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,15,087.

As per the state health bulletin, no deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 infection. The cumulative death toll stands at 25,095 at present. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.76 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. A total of 14,40,528 persons have been infected with COVID-19 disease in Delhi so far.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,00,316 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 2,14,71,077 in the national capital so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

