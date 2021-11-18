Left Menu

Czech Republic reports 14,119 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:21 IST
The Czech Republic reported 14,119 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the fourth highest count in the past two weeks and coming one day after a record daily tally, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The country has seen a spike in infections like many European neighbours and is looking at tightening curbs. The ministry recorded a new high of 22,511 cases on Tuesday.

The government is due to meet on Thursday to approve plans to ban people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from access to public events and services from next week, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

