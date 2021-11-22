Left Menu

Brazil registers 5,126 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 02:53 IST
Brazil registers 5,126 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths

Brazil has recorded 5,126 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 22,017,276 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 612,659, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, trailing only the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths has fallen to below 230 a day, the lowest since April 26 of last year, a month and a half after the first fatality in Brazil. That compares to a toll of almost 3,000 deaths a day at the peak of the pandemic in April of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021