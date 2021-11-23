U.S. raises COVID-19 travel warning for Germany, Denmark
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 01:31 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the two European countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.
The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory from Level Four to "Level Three: Low" for Israel, Aruba, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Curacao and Guadeloupe.
