U.S. raises COVID-19 travel warning for Germany, Denmark

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 01:31 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the two European countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory from Level Four to "Level Three: Low" for Israel, Aruba, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Curacao and Guadeloupe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

