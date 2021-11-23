Left Menu

French PM Castex calls for calm in Guadeloupe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 01:34 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday calm and dialogue were needed in Guadeloupe, where unrest erupted last week over COVID-19 curbs imposed by Paris.

"Our priority is a return to calm," Castex said at a news conference, adding the acts of violence and looting seen in the French overseas territory were "unacceptable".

