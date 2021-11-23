French PM Castex calls for calm in Guadeloupe

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday calm and dialogue were needed in Guadeloupe, where unrest erupted last week over COVID-19 curbs imposed by Paris.

"Our priority is a return to calm," Castex said at a news conference, adding the acts of violence and looting seen in the French overseas territory were "unacceptable".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)