French PM Castex calls for calm in Guadeloupe
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 01:34 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday calm and dialogue were needed in Guadeloupe, where unrest erupted last week over COVID-19 curbs imposed by Paris.
"Our priority is a return to calm," Castex said at a news conference, adding the acts of violence and looting seen in the French overseas territory were "unacceptable".
