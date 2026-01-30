HP: Over 480 roads closed after heavy snowfall; higher hills to witness fresh snowfall on Jan 31

Left Menu

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, about 275 roads, including NH 03 Leh-Manali and NH 505 Kaza-Gramphu remain blocked tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, 67 in Mandi, 58 including NH 305 Aut-Luhri-Sainj in Kullu, 40 in Shimla, 35 in Chamba, four in Kinnaur, three in Una, two in Kangra and one in Sirmour. The MeT has also forecasted light snowfall and rain in the higher hills of the state for January 31.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:54 IST
As many as 485 roads, including three National Highways, remain blocked for traffic movement in Himachal Pradesh after a recent spell of heavy snowfall in the district. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, about 275 roads, including NH 03 (Leh-Manali) and NH 505 (Kaza-Gramphu) remain blocked tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, 67 in Mandi, 58 including NH 305 (Aut-Luhri-Sainj) in Kullu, 40 in Shimla, 35 in Chamba, four in Kinnaur, three in Una, two in Kangra and one in Sirmour. Meanwhile, very light snowfall and rain were observed in the higher reaches of the state, while the weather in most parts of the state was dry. The Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti, with temperature of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, recorded the lowest in the state. The MeT has also forecasted light snowfall and rain in the higher hills of the state for January 31. ''Weather will remain dry in the low and middle hills of the state,'' the MeT said.

