Brazil registers 98 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-11-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 04:09 IST
Brazil registers 98 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Brazil registered 98 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 3,843 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 614,376 coronavirus deaths and 22,084,749 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

