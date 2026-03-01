Left Menu

End of an Era: Khamenei's Rule and Aftermath in Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei faced the most severe crackdown during protests, asserting his authority amid domestic challenges. However, reports suggest his rule may have ended following military strikes. The future governance of Iran raises questions on succession and internal power dynamics.

In a dramatic development that could shift the balance of power in the Middle East, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reported to have died following a coordinated assault by US and Israeli forces. The 86-year-old leader, who had become a symbol of Iran's hardline stance both domestically and internationally, faced mounting challenges and unrest at home.

Under Khamenei's nearly four-decade rule, Iran witnessed significant political and social changes. He transformed the Islamic Republic into a stronghold of Shiite cleric rule and bolstered the Revolutionary Guard's influence. However, years of sanctions, economic issues, and widespread protests weakened his grip on power, with recent demonstrations turning deadly.

As Iran stands on the brink of potential change, the question of Khamenei's successor lingers. While an official body is set to choose the next leader, the Revolutionary Guard's increasing power hints at possible internal strife. Khamenei's death could lead to a contested power struggle, impacting the country's future and its position on the global stage.

