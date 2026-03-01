Left Menu

OpenAI Secures Groundbreaking Pentagon Deal with Unprecedented Safeguards

OpenAI has agreed to a pivotal deal with the Pentagon, incorporating stringent safeguards to protect classified AI technology. This comes amid tensions with Anthropic, which faces supply-chain risk designation. OpenAI ensures its technology cannot be used for surveillance, autonomous weapons, or critical automated decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 04:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 04:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI revealed that it has struck a significant agreement with the Pentagon to deploy technology within the U.S. defense department's classified network, introducing advanced safeguards to protect its use. This move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to terminate government ties with Anthropic, citing supply-chain risks.

Rival company OpenAI, supported by major entities like Microsoft, Amazon, and SoftBank, announced the deal with added guardrails compared to previous agreements, including Anthropic's. The defense contract explicitly prevents OpenAI's technology from being used for mass domestic surveillance, directing autonomous weapons systems, or making critical autonomous decisions.

The Pentagon has entered into agreements valued at up to $200 million each with major AI labs, including OpenAI. As OpenAI underscores the risk of breaching its contract, the company maintained that Anthropic should not be considered a supply-chain risk. OpenAI's proactive stance aims to ensure responsible AI deployment in defense operations.

