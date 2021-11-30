Left Menu

COVID vaccine: Expert groups considering scientific evidence on need for booster dose

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for booster dose, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

Responding to a query on the stand of the Indian Government on booster doses, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said some countries are providing booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine. ''The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to dose schedule of COVID vaccines as well as the need and justification for booster dose,'' she said.

