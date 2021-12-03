Left Menu

Covishield current monthly production capacity 250-275 mn doses, Covaxin 50-60 mn doses: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:20 IST
As communicated by the Serum Institute of India, the current monthly production capacity of anti-Covid vaccine Covishield is 250-275 million doses, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

Further, as communicated by Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad, the current monthly production capacity of Covaxin is 50-60 million doses, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. Responding to a question on whether the government has ascertained if the two approved COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have achieved optimum production capacity, Pawar said, ''Both companies have achieved close to 90 percent of present production capacity.''

