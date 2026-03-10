Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Raid
Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Kashmir's Baramulla and Shopian districts. Officials seized 8 grams of brown sugar and over a kilogram of cannabis. Two suspects were caught in Baramulla, while another was apprehended in Shopian after a raid on his cowshed revealed contraband substances.
- Country:
- India
In a determined effort to combat drug-related crimes, Kashmir police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers in the Baramulla and Shopian districts. Officials announced on Tuesday that contraband substances, including 8 grams of brown sugar and over a kilogram of cannabis, were seized during the operations.
Details from the police spokesperson revealed that Zahid Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Yaseen Magray were apprehended while traveling in a taxi in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla. Both suspects are now facing charges under relevant legal sections.
Meanwhile, in Shopian, authorities acted on specific intelligence regarding Abdul Hamid Thoker, who was allegedly hiding illegal drugs in his cowshed. The raid, carried out with an executive magistrate, resulted in the seizure of a significant haul of cannabis and charas-like substance, leading to Thoker's immediate arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- drug arrest
- Baramulla
- Shopian
- contraband
- seizure
- cannabis
- brown sugar
- narcotics
- police raid
ALSO READ
Narcotic Bust: Major Seizure and Arrest in City
Orban's Seizure: The Gold and Cash Controversy
Gujarat ATS Crackdown: Seizure of 22 Kg Etomidate Disguised as Aloe Vera at Mumbai Airport
Court Push for Passport Seizure in Swami Avimukteshwaranand Case
Gujarat's Battle Against Bootlegging: Record Seizures and Strict Measures