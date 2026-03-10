Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Raid

In a determined effort to combat drug-related crimes, Kashmir police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers in the Baramulla and Shopian districts. Officials announced on Tuesday that contraband substances, including 8 grams of brown sugar and over a kilogram of cannabis, were seized during the operations.

Details from the police spokesperson revealed that Zahid Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Yaseen Magray were apprehended while traveling in a taxi in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla. Both suspects are now facing charges under relevant legal sections.

Meanwhile, in Shopian, authorities acted on specific intelligence regarding Abdul Hamid Thoker, who was allegedly hiding illegal drugs in his cowshed. The raid, carried out with an executive magistrate, resulted in the seizure of a significant haul of cannabis and charas-like substance, leading to Thoker's immediate arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)