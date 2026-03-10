Left Menu

Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Raid

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Kashmir's Baramulla and Shopian districts. Officials seized 8 grams of brown sugar and over a kilogram of cannabis. Two suspects were caught in Baramulla, while another was apprehended in Shopian after a raid on his cowshed revealed contraband substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:27 IST
Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to combat drug-related crimes, Kashmir police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers in the Baramulla and Shopian districts. Officials announced on Tuesday that contraband substances, including 8 grams of brown sugar and over a kilogram of cannabis, were seized during the operations.

Details from the police spokesperson revealed that Zahid Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Yaseen Magray were apprehended while traveling in a taxi in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla. Both suspects are now facing charges under relevant legal sections.

Meanwhile, in Shopian, authorities acted on specific intelligence regarding Abdul Hamid Thoker, who was allegedly hiding illegal drugs in his cowshed. The raid, carried out with an executive magistrate, resulted in the seizure of a significant haul of cannabis and charas-like substance, leading to Thoker's immediate arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global
2
US Navy's Missing Escort in Strait of Hormuz

US Navy's Missing Escort in Strait of Hormuz

 United States
3
Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions

Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Tech Stocks Surge Amid Hopes for Crisis Resolution

U.S. Tech Stocks Surge Amid Hopes for Crisis Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026