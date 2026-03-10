Breakthrough in Eye Care: Fish Scales Turned into Artificial Cornea

Researchers at the University of Granada in Spain have crafted an innovative solution for severe eye conditions by developing a low-cost artificial cornea from fish scales. This groundbreaking technology could transform eye treatments by offering a cost-effective substitute for traditional donor transplants.

The cornea, the outermost transparent layer of the eye, poses a significant challenge to repair when severely damaged due to its lack of blood vessels and limited regenerative capacity. As a result, severe corneal disease is often addressed through donor transplants, a procedure at the mercy of organ availability and often hampered by extensive waiting lists.

By utilizing fish scales from commonly available species in markets, the Spanish team has opened new pathways to potentially alleviating the constraints of donor supplies and transforming treatment approaches for individuals suffering from corneal damage.