Left Menu

Breakthrough in Eye Care: Fish Scales Turned into Artificial Cornea

Spanish scientists at the University of Granada have innovated a low-cost artificial cornea using fish scales. This development aims to offer a viable alternative to traditional donor transplants for severe eye diseases, potentially reducing dependency on organ availability and shortening transplant waiting lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:28 IST
Breakthrough in Eye Care: Fish Scales Turned into Artificial Cornea

Researchers at the University of Granada in Spain have crafted an innovative solution for severe eye conditions by developing a low-cost artificial cornea from fish scales. This groundbreaking technology could transform eye treatments by offering a cost-effective substitute for traditional donor transplants.

The cornea, the outermost transparent layer of the eye, poses a significant challenge to repair when severely damaged due to its lack of blood vessels and limited regenerative capacity. As a result, severe corneal disease is often addressed through donor transplants, a procedure at the mercy of organ availability and often hampered by extensive waiting lists.

By utilizing fish scales from commonly available species in markets, the Spanish team has opened new pathways to potentially alleviating the constraints of donor supplies and transforming treatment approaches for individuals suffering from corneal damage.

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026