Teen Recovers Mobility After Complex Spine Surgery in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy from Uzbekistan successfully regained his ability to stand and walk after undergoing complex spine surgery in Delhi. The surgical procedure took place at Max Super Speciality Hospital, where specialists corrected a debilitating spinal deformity.

Despite having undergone two surgeries in his home country, his condition continued to deteriorate, resulting in a severe hump and difficulty with balance and mobility. Behruzbek Tuychiev was diagnosed with kyphoscoliosis, a spinal condition involving curvature and twisting, and required advanced surgical intervention.

The intricate surgery, which utilized specialized screws and rods to realign and stabilize the spine, was noted for its complexity due to prior surgeries. The success of the procedure highlights the advanced capabilities of spine centers in India to undertake challenging revision surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)