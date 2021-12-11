Left Menu

COVID-19: New Omicron patient in Delhi asymptomatic, complains of weakness

The Zimbabwe returnee, who tested positive for Omicron variant on Saturday, is asymptomatic and only complains of weakness, said sources in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 14:08 IST
COVID-19: New Omicron patient in Delhi asymptomatic, complains of weakness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Niranjan Mishra The Zimbabwe returnee, who tested positive for Omicron variant on Saturday, is asymptomatic and only complains of weakness, said sources in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here.

The number of Omicron infected cases in Delhi rose to two after a passenger arriving from Zimbabwe tested positive on Saturday. In the results of the genome sequencing report of 10 samples that arrived this morning, a 35-year-old man was found to be Omicron positive. He had returned to Delhi from Zimbabwe and his travel history also includes South Africa.

Earlier, on December 5, the first case of Omicron was reported in the national capital when the genome sequencing report of a patient who had landed in the city from Tanzania was found positive. Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has a dedicated facility for treating Omicron patients.

According to hospital sources, "A total of 46 Omicron suspected patients have been admitted in LNJP so far. Out of these, 8 patients have been discharged and a total of 38 patients are still admitted here. Out of the 38 people admitted, 25 are COVID positive patients and two are Omicron positive." Sources further revealed that genome sequencing reports of 27 out of 38 passengers have been received, of which two tested positive while 25 tested negative.

"The Zimbabwe returnee who tested Omicron positive today has taken both doses of the vaccine and has no symptoms of the virus and only complains of weakness," sources said. As per information shared by sources, one of the suspected Omicron patients include a woman who came in close contact of the Omicron-positive patient in Rajasthan and then returned to Delhi, breaking her quarantine period. She was admitted to LNJP on Friday.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant with the total number of Omicron cases in the country going up to 33. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021