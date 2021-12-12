Left Menu

First Omicron case detected in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:14 IST
First Omicron case detected in AP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year old foreign traveler, who came from Ireland, tested positive for Covid-19 with the latest strain Omicron, the first such case detected in Andhra Pradesh, the state Health Department said here on Sunday.

The person, who first landed in Mumbai, was tested and found negative for Covid-19.

He was then allowed to travel onward to Visakhapatnam on November 27.

''On conducting a second RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram, he tested positive for Covid-19. His sample was then sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result came out as Omicron positive,'' the Public Health Director said in a release.

The person, however, did not have any symptoms and a re-test on December 11 showed he was Covid-19 negative.

''There are no other Omicron cases in the state,'' the Director said.

So far, 15 foreign travelers who came to the state were found Covid-19 positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing.

''Of the 15, genome sequencing reports related to 10 cases were received and only one of them was confirmed Omicron positive,'' the Director added.

The Public Health Director asked people not to worry but continue to follow Covid's's appropriate behavior and take necessary precautions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021