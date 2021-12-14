Four new Omicron patients reported in Delhi are asymptomatic: MD of LNJP Hospital

Dr Suresh Kumar, the MD of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) said that the four new patients of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Delhi are asymptomatic, adding that two of them had come from UK and other two were close contacts. "The 4 new Omicron patients are asymptomatic, 2 came from the UK and the other 2 were their close contacts," said Kumar to ANI.

Kumar also said that the Omicron patient discharged today, who had come from Zimbabwe on December 2 had mild symptoms like slight throat discomfort and weakness. "But he returned completely healthy after 10 days. Omicron patients have mild symptoms, stable oxygen rates and no need for ICU," he added. He said that 2-3 more COVID-19 patients out of 38 patients suffering from the disease admitted at the hospital will be discharged today.

Giving an update on the number of dedicated COVID-19 beds in view of the new variant, he said, "Currently, we have 50 dedicated beds and will increase if need be." Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday informed that four new cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron have been detected in the national capital, taking the total number of cases in Delhi to six. The Health Minister said, "Four new Omicron cases have been detected, taking the total number of cases to six."

Giving an update on the health conditions of the Omicron positive patients, Jain said, "Of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital, while the other five are still admitted and are all stable. None are serious." A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

