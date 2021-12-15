Conservative revolt over COVID curbs deals stinging blow to UK PM Johnson

Dozens of Conservative lawmakers voted on Tuesday against some new coronavirus restrictions, dealing Prime Minister Boris Johnson another embarrassing blow over measures he said are necessary to curb the spread of the new Omicron virus.

After a day of frenzied lobbying, Johnson failed to thwart a rebellion over measures including ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID-19 passes to enter some venues. The measures passed thanks largely to the opposition Labour Party. But the revolt piles pressure on Johnson, already under fire over scandals such as reported parties in his Downing Street office last year when gatherings were banned under a coronavirus lockdown, and a pricey refurbishment of his apartment.

Many of his lawmakers say some restrictions are draconian, with several questioning the introduction of a certificate of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter some venues, such as night clubs. Some 126 lawmakers voted against introducing the passes, while 369 supported the move. Others used the votes as an opportunity to vent their anger at Johnson, believing the man who helped the Conservatives win a large majority at a 2019 election is squandering the party's successes by self-inflicted missteps and gaffes.

But despite the rumblings of discontent, Conservative Party insiders say there is not enough of a groundswell against Johnson to dislodge him yet, with no potential challenger commanding enough support to replace him. "Boris on a bad day is better than any of the other wannabes on a good day," said one veteran Conservative, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

'HUGE SPIKE' Britain reported 59,610 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest figure since early January and the fifth highest recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

More than 5,300 cases of Omicron have been recorded, with 10 people hospitalised. One person has died https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-says-omicron-spreading-phenomenal-rate-2021-12-13 after contracting the variant, which is set to become the dominant strain in the capital London. Before the vote, the government had mounted a campaign to keep lawmakers in check, with Johnson warning his ministers there was a "huge spike" in Omicron cases heading Britain's way, and that the measures were needed to protect people.

Ministers tried to win over the Conservative rebels, noting that people who have not been double-jabbed can instead offer proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain access to indoor venues of more than 500 people. Health minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers he firmly believed in "individual liberty" but that "the responsible decision to take is...to move to plan B in England".

But their arguments fell on deaf ears. Conservative Andrew Bridgen said before voting that some lawmakers were determined to "draw a line in the sand with regard to any further erosion of civil liberties and freedoms".

Conservative former minister David Johnson described the move to introduce COVID passes as "quite wrong". "People should certainly be encouraged to have the vaccine..., but ultimately people have to take responsibility for their own health," he told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)