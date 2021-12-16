Mexico adds more than 200 new COVID-19 deaths - health ministry
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-12-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 05:17 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 204 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,187.
The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
